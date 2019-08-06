Lukaku’s transfer to Serie A in danger of falling apart again before Thursday deadline

Paulo Dybala’s wage demands have scuppered a move from Juventus to Manchester United and hit Romelu Lukaku’s hopes of an Old Trafford exit before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Argentina striker Dybala demanded £350,000 a week from United and was unable to reach an agreement with the club, despite being told there was no future for him at Juve under Maurizio Sarri. It means there are no acceptable offers on the table for Lukaku who is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and keen on a move to Italy.

Inter Milan are interested but have been unable to improve on their offer of £45million plus add-ons. There is also interest forming from Napoli.

United want £75m for Lukaku who fears he could be heading for a season on the sidelines ahead of Euro 2020 with Belgium if none of the deals are revived.

His preference would be a move to Inter but they do not have the cash available to match the asking price unless they can sell Mauro Icardi, the striker frozen out by manager Antonio Conte. The Italian market is open until the end of August and Premier League clubs can still sell but they cannot sign players after the deadline on Thursday.

Conte said last night he had not given up hope of luring Lukaku to Milan. ‘We continue to work on it in the best possible way,’ said the former Chelsea manager when quizzed on the transfer after his new side beat Tottenham on penalties in a friendly at White Hart Lane.

“I understand there are some gaps that need to be filled but at the moment I am very hopeful that this will happen.

“With Lukaku, we are talking about a good player, a striker I tried to buy in the past when I was Chelsea’s coach. We are talking about two big clubs — Juventus and Inter Milan — but honestly, I don’t know.”

United are also considering a move for Dybala’s Juventus team-mate Mario Mandzukic which might give them scope to sell Lukaku after the English window closes.

Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez played for a United XI yesterday in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Blackburn Rovers Under 23s.

Pogba missed United’s friendly against Milan on Saturday, citing back spasms, but he managed a run-out during a 4-0 win at Carrington, watched by United boss Solskjaer and his £80m signing Harry Maguire.

Pogba, 26, wants to move to Real Madrid but United have no desire to sell. He showed his willingness to play for United yesterday by taking his place in a strong line-up which also included Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong. Sanchez managed just over 65 minutes and Lingard scored two of the goals with Greenwood and Chong adding one apiece.