Lacazette hopes to be fit for big kick-off after missing Arsenal’s friendly loss to Barca

Alexandre Lacazette is facing a race against time to prove his fitness for Sunday’s opener against Newcastle after missing Arsenal’s final pre-season clash against Barcelona.

The Gunners are sweating on the French striker’s availability for the trip to St James’ Park due to the ankle injury sustained in the friendly against Lyon last Friday, with Unai Emery to make a late decision on his availability. “Hopefully he could be ready for the match against Newcastle and doctors are optimistic, but the next days will be very important,” said Emery. “If he is ready, perfect - if not, the next (game).”

Having missed Wednesday’s victory over Angers, Lacazette also missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at the Nou Camp - Luis Suarez scoring a last minute winner after Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ comedy own goal cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener.

His exclusion is said to have been a precautionary measure, with Emery hopeful of having his forward ready for the game against Steve Bruce’s men.

He has been training with the rest of his team-mates back at Arsenal’s London Colney HQ and will accelerate his regime this week.

With new £72million record signing Nicolas Pepe, who also missed the trip to Spain, not expected to be fit to start the trip to the northeast, Emery will be desperate for Lacazette to be available this weekend.

On Pepe, the Arsenal manager added: ‘He’s been training with us for two days only so it was better for him to continue at Colney. “With him, I want to be patient.”

Arsenal will prioritise the signing of at least one new defender ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners are still working on a deal to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, while links with Barca centre-half Samuel Umtiti intensified on Saturday given the Gunners’ head of football relations Raul Sanllehi sat next to Nou Camp president Josep Maria Bartomeu during the friendly. Sanllehi joined Arsenal in 2017 after 14 years at Barca.

Laurent Koscielny’s pending exit isn’t linked to whether Arsenal are successful in their attempts to sign a central defender. The Gunners captain has gone on strike to force a return to France - and the club view the situation as isolated scenario meaning Koscielny can still leave if Arsenal receives a fee in the region of £10million.