Kenya to enter 22 disciplines in African Games

Kenya will enter 22 sports disciplines during the forthcoming 12th edition of All Africa Games set for between August 16 and 31 in Rabat and four other cities across Morocco.

The disciplines that will field teams in the event include athletics, archery, badminton, basketball 3-on-3, boxing, canoe, kayak, rowing, chess, cycling, handball, judo, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, weight lifting and wrestling.

Team Kenya comprises a contingent of 290 competitors and technical personnel. More than half the travelling sportsmen and women have reported to residential camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani and other training venues in the outskirts of Nairobi together with 86 training partners. The beach volleyball and swimming lineups are training in Mombasa.

In the last AAG in Brazzaville, Congo, Kenya earned a total of 32 medals including six gold, nine silver and 17 bronze medals. This performance was low compared to the 10th AAG staged in Maputo, Mozambique in 2011, where Kenya garnered the 50-medals.

Despite the downward swing in medal graph, Team Kenya executive officer Charles Nyaberi exuded confidence that the squad will post exemplary performance in Morocco. Team Kenya’s preparations and the eventual outing in Morocco has been facilitated by Sports Fund.

Meanwhile, cabinet secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed who chairs the steering committee and assisted by her PS Amb. Kirimi Kaberia unveiled the Games Management Committee under Chef de Mission Ndiritu Gikaria yesterday.

Other members of the committee are Shadrack Maluki- deputy Chef de Mission, Paul Mutwii-general TM, David Ngugi- deputy GTM, Nyaberi and John Nyabwari- chief finance officer.