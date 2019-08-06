Close

Coutinho declines move

Coutinho ‘refuses to go out on loan’ after Barca demand massive £27m fee for a year

Coutinho is refusing to leave the Nou Camp in a loan deal and would instead prefer to leave the club permanently

In Summary

• The Reds, Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked to sign the Brazilian.

• Coutinho has struggled to win over the fans at the Nou Camp since his move.

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho in action with Lyon's Anthony Lopes
Image:

Philippe Coutinho has refused the idea of being sent out on loan this summer. Barcelona reportedly offered Premier League clubs the option to bring him in for the season for the massive fee of £27million which would include a further option to buy.

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho is refusing to leave the Nou Camp in a loan deal and would instead prefer to leave the club permanently, should he have to.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the 27-year-old with the Catalan giants desperate to recuperate as much of the £142m they bought him for in January 2018.

Neymar continues to be linked with a sensational return to the Nou Camp and Barca chiefs are keen to offload his compatriot before the window closes.

Coutinho has struggled to win over the fans at the Nou Camp since his move from Anfield.

