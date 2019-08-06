City boss congratulates United on signing ‘excellent’ Harry Maguire

Pep Guardiola lifted the Community Shield on Sunday before declaring Manchester City could not afford £80million Harry Maguire.

Manchester United are expected to announce Maguire’s capture from Leicester City on Monday in a move that Guardiola believes will make them Premier League title contenders.

City’s season is off to a flying start after beating Liverpool on penalties at Wembley but Guardiola would like another central defender. They balked at Leicester’s world record asking price for Maguire. “We were interested in him but we could not afford it and United could afford it,” Guardiola said.

“Maguire is an excellent, top class player, a top class central defender. He has all the qualities to work for United. They are contenders, with the players they bought like Maguire. “I don’t care if people say we are going to win titles and I don’t know if it’ll be like last season with two real contenders.”

Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane limped off with a knee injury after a heavy collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold but that is not as bad as first feared.

Sane— who wants to join the Bundesliga champions— left Wembley with strapping around his right knee but Guardiola insisted the injury is not serious.

“The first impression was not good but I don’t think it is so bad,’ he said. ‘I will wait for the doctors.”

Bayern may have to fork out upwards of £135million if they want to sign Sane before the end of their transfer window on August 31.