Roy and Bairstow took us to World Cup glory... so why not be gung-ho in the Ashes?

It is not that England have been too bold in making Jason Roy their Ashes opener, more that they may not have been bold enough. Given other conservative options, and the disruption of elevating Joe Root to No 3, it could equally be asked why the World Cup-winning pair of Roy and Jonny Bairstow were not retained for the rest of the summer?

Too brave, too cavalier, too gung-ho? Well, where exactly does pragmatism get a team in modern Test cricket? It is not as if by picking their prime white-ball partnership England would be rejecting a tried and tested five-day opener, a player who might not set about the attack with abandon, but could at least be relied upon to amass significant numbers, and dig in. Nobody would have contemplated this roll of the dice when Alastair Cook was in his prime.

The fact is, once Roy kept his World Cup role, England were choosing between Rory Burns and Joe Denly: two comparative rookies. It not only gives England’s top order a callow look — Denly might be 33, but his experience equates to that of a man 10 years younger— it also surrenders the opportunity that the two men who took apart Australia’s bowlers from the off at Edgbaston on July 11, might do so again.

That day, in the World Cup semi-final, England raced to 124 in 17.2 overs before Bairstow surrendered his wicket to Mitchell Starc. It was their 11th-century partnership in 32 innings and as a pair, they have reached 50 in over half their innings. What the home side would give for a start in a similar vein this morning. Forget the run rate — with Roy and Bairstow at the crease it is unlikely to be slow, anyway — just to be 124-1 against this Australian attack seems the stuff of dreams right now.

For while it goes without saying that red-ball cricket is very different, the days when attacking from the off was not an option have passed. The influence of the white-ball game has changed Tests — its numbers, its targets, its methodology. If England had opening batsmen who could nurdle their way to three-figure partnerships even in testing conditions, that might be different. But they have not, and this has been the case for close to a decade now.

December 26, 2010. The first day, fourth Test, Melbourne. That was the last time England’s openers made a Test century partnership against Australia. By the time Cook and Andrew Strauss were separated the following morning, they had amassed 159 runs together. Since then, a statistical collapse. Across 39 innings in four full Ashes series, plus the final Test of that 2010-11 tour, England’s openers have got past 50 on just five occasions, at an average stand of 24.4.

Take away the one innings that Cook and Strauss played together in that run and the average falls yet further to 22.5. In the circumstances, what exactly was there to lose in taking the game to Australia? Yes, England could pick their World Cup openers, charge off on the front foot and end up 20-2. Yet that remains the risk no matter the personnel.

Since Strauss retired, in 12 of 38 innings against Australia, England’s openers have failed to reach double figures as a partnership. Are the chances of that greatly altered with Burns in, partnering Roy, ahead of Bairstow? Hardly. So what is being lost? If Bairstow and Roy hit it off in one game, they could as good as win the Test. Two, and they might very much influence the series in England’s favour.

This is not to decry Burns, even if his last match for England saw him accrue 12 runs across two innings against Ireland while being spectacularly outshone by nightwatchman Jack Leach. Burns is best friends with Roy, which can only help, and is capable of bold play, as he showed against Sri Lanka last winter. Yet, like Denly, he is playing for his short-term Test future. If some names are set in stone this summer, two of England’s top four have theirs written in chalk.

A further complication is that if Bairstow opens, he wouldn’t be able to keep wicket. In the past, this has been greeted with great disgruntlement from the player. Yet, surely, an England international does what is best for his team — as Joe Root has by electing to come in at three, not four — and if that means promoting Ben Foakes, so be it. Some think it strange that England could field a team with three wicketkeepers: Bairstow, Foakes and Jos Buttler, but why? England have three batsmen who all happen to be able to keep wicket. Nothing wrong with that.

It is a moot point for this Test, sadly, Root replying with an unequivocal ‘no’ when asked if there was ever a temptation to keep Roy and Bairstow together. He was insistent, too, that his own promotion came from personal choice, not the desire to paper over some rather obvious top order cracks.

“It was completely my decision,” Root said. “It’s an opportunity for me to get in there earlier to spread out the experience and a really good chance to cement this spot and make it my own. Having captained this side for a while, I feel like I can get my head around it, juggling leading on the field and batting. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time, to lead from the front.

“I’m not concerned by the top order at all. Roy is a very talented player and he’ll be disappointed with the scores he made against Ireland. But you’re looking at extreme conditions there and we found a way to win that game.

“When we have found ourselves under pressure in the past, when we haven’t got the scores we would have liked, a lot of the times we have come out winning — because we, as a group, can find ways of doing that. We have strong characters in the group and guys have stepped up under pressure when they needed to.”

Although it does help when the opponents are Ireland and they get bowled out for 38. It sounded a little Micawberish, a little something-will-turn-up. It hasn’t for England’s openers in four series against Australia of late, which is why it seems so peculiar to have looked straight past a rather obvious, if risky, remedy.