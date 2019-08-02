Fancied Kitale to battle Ebwali in Under 19 semi-finals

Favourites St Anthony's Kitale expects a tough semi-final match against debutants Ebwali as the national secondary schools' Term Two games and Copa Coca Cola Under-16 tournament enters knockout stage today in Kisumu.

Coach Mayoyo said: “We have to approach the game with caution because Ebwali are a good team. Fans should expect an entertaining game because we want to continue with our winning ways."

Mayoyo spoke after St Anthony's who are also the Africa Copa Coca Cola U-16 champions, beat Lake Olbolsat Secondary from Central Region 1-0 to seal a semi-final place without losing a game and conceding a goal.

Kenya's U-20 international Issa Lumumba continued with his fine form scoring the lone goal against last year's finalists. Ebwali qualified as Group 'B' runners up and coach Francis Muhambe declared that his boys are ready to for a battle with St Anthony's.

“We don't fear any team. My boys have forgotten the loss against Dagoretti and are focusing on the semi-final,” said Muhambe.

Nairobi's Dagoretti also booked a place in the last four without losing a match. In the last group stage game played at Kisumu Day, Dagoretti, coached by Joseph Makokha, beat Ebwali 3-0 to top the group.

Alfred Otieno scored twice with Mariko Deny wrapping up the scores. Makokha said he was happy with results and declined to talk about the semi-final.

In other dead rubber matches, Shimba Hills handed Banisa from Northern region another 6-0 hiding while Kisumu Day defeated Mbooni 2-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Kisumu Day did not enjoy the support of local fans who felt they did not deserve to represent the Nyanza region at the nationals.

Nyakach Girls defeated Dagoretti Mixed 2-0 to seal a semi-final date with Arch Bishop Njenga. Lanoline Aoko and Stacy Naweranga scored for as Nyakach who are popularly known Plateau Queens.

Nyakach team manager Benard Seme said: “This was a must-win game for us and I'm happy the girls rose to the occasion. We hope to beat Arch Bishop Njenga and qualify to the finals. We want to lift this title because it is long since a Nyanza team lifted it.”

Arch Bishop Njenga thumped Kisii's Gesero 4-0 in the last Group B match. Itigo will square it off with Njabini in the other semi-final match. Itigo will also be hoping to lift the title which they last won in 2001.

Wiyeta is on course to reclaim the girls' Under-16 Copa Coca Cola title. The 2016 champions will play Nyanza's Kobala while Maeni will face off with Njabini in the other semi-final.

In the boys' category, a surprise package from Northern region Boys Town will battle Koyonzo in the semis with Aerani facing Dagoretti in the second semi-final.

Boys Town maintained their 100 per cent record, beating Dagoretti 2-0 while Serani overcame Gatamaiyu 2-1. Fred Okutoyi scored the lone goal as Koyonzo beat Goseta 1-0 in another game. Machakos ensured that Agoro Sare goes home without a point after edging the Nyanza reps 2-1.