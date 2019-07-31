Murray could make singles return at Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray says he could return to playing singles at the Cincinnati Masters next month.

The Briton, 32, has been competing in doubles since June having had a hip resurfacing operation in January.

He is playing doubles with brother Jamie at the Citi Open this week but had previously said it was “pretty unlikely” he would play singles at the US Open, which starts on 26 August.

“Best-case scenario probably would be Cincinnati,” said Murray. “Then if I wasn’t able to play in Cincinnati, there’s a good chance I would probably wait until after New York because I wouldn’t want my first tournament to be playing best of five [sets].”

The men’s singles event at Cincinnati starts on 11 August. After playing with this brother this week in Washington, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is due to partner Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the doubles at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, which begins on 5 August.

He and Lopez won the doubles title at Queen’s in June, which was the Scot’s first tournament since his career-extending surgery. Murray last played in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams at Wimbledon, where they reached the third round.

“For the most part, I’m going to practise singles and play doubles to compete and then each week I’m just going to see,” he added. “In terms of how I’m moving and feeling and pulling up the next day from these practices, I’m really happy with where I’m at. I think I’m quite close.

“If I keep progressing and feel good in three weeks’ time then I’ll play singles as soon as I’m ready. It’s just to get to where I want to get to. I’ll need to play matches and get a little bit more work done in the gym on my cardio.”