Kenya to amend gaming and lotteries law, says Munyaka

Kenya is geared to repeal the gaming and lotteries in the country by introducing another Act of Parliament to streamline the rapidly growing industry in the country.

Sports, Culture and Tourism Committee chairman Victor Munyaka, while on public participation forum in Eldoret, said they need to come up with rules that govern all kinds gambling to make the market a level playing field.

He said the 1966 Act is still in force while the country has transformed from analogue to digital.

“Right now, we are working on this Bill to maximise capital offence and give the money to the public for sports development. We want the government to collect much-needed tax to develop sports infrastructure and promote sports in the country,” said Munyaka.

According to the current law, anybody who flouts the rules can only pay Sh3,000 or one-month imprisonment, which Munyaka thinks is too lenient for companies collecting billions of shillings.

He said that in the Bill, any foreigners who want to set up such business in Kenya will have to partner with locals.

“Online gaming doesn’t show how much money has been earned hence evading tax. At the same time we want to protect their clients,” he said.

According to the Bill, they propose that a winner cannot be used to advertise the company to lure other potential gamblers.

“Our intention is to create a good platform for Kenyan to enjoy business. We want to raise fees, establish enough capital, retain money in our markets among others,” added Munyaka.

They are also proposing Sh100 million capital for starting a Casino and Sh200 million for online gaming.