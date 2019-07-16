Close

KVF plan friendlies

National women's team land friendlies with Morocco ahead of All Africa Games

The national team will switch focus on Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers early next month in Italy.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
16 July 2019 - 05:00
National women’s volleyball team will play build-up matches with Morocco ahead of the All Africa Games next month.

Fresh from finishing second in the African Nations Cup in Egypt over the weekend,  the national team will switch focus on  Intercontinental Olympic Qualifiers early next month in Italy.

Cameroon defended the title after beating Kenya 3-2 (25-17, 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14). Malkia Strikers, under the tutelage of FIVB-attached coach Shailen Radmoo, have been drawn in tough Pool F alongside hosts Italy, Netherlands and Belgium.

 

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF)  chairman Waithaka Kioni confirmed the development, saying he had a word with the Moroccan Federation president and they have to have the team pitch camp in the host nation.

Kioni said it’s only through such arrangements that the national team will continue to grow and gauge their preparedness ahead of the event, where they will be seeking to defend the title they won in 2015 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The ladies outfit will have a 10-day camp in Morocco. During that period, they will play friendly matches with the Moroccan side ahead of the event's kick-off. All this is geared towards making sure we retain the AAG trophy and also to be in a good position in the rundown to the subsequent international events,” said Kioni.

He added: “I was in Egypt during the African Nation Cup and really, teams are improving day in, day out. For example, a team like Cameroon had like 10 officials on the technical bench and each one of them had specified role and you can see what is happening now.  We also need to embrace such development and I’m quite sure we will do better.”

Kioni noted the women’s team has a busy calendar which will culminate in continental Olympic qualifiers in January.

“I will have a meeting with the technical bench once they jet back in the country tomorrow (today) to look at their program. But definitely the players will have few days to rest before embarking on training ahead of the Intercontinental qualifiers set for August 1-5,” observed Kioni.

He continued: “Thereafter the ladies will prepare for the All Africa Games then   World Cup in Japan. Continental qualifiers will be next in line in January. Basically, it’s a busy schedule for us and we can only hope we will work with the government going forward.”

