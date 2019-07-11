Top players axed as FKF unveil Starlets' provisional squad

Harambee Starlets captain Wendy Achieng, Esse Akida and Mary Kinuthia were the biggest casualties as Football Kenya Federation named a provisional team of 39 players for the upcoming 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

Also left out are regular faces Elizabeth Ambogo, Cheris Avilia, Carolyne Onyango, Pauline Atieno and Christine Nafula. Kenya are scheduled to play Malawi in the first leg scheduled for August 28. The two sides will meet against on September 1 in the return match.

The provisional squad, drawn from clubs participating in the women’s Premier League, assemble for residential on Sunday and will start training on Monday at Camp Toyoyo. The training will run-up to Friday next week when they will break camp to join their respective clubs for their Women's Premier League matches.

Kenya got a bye into the first round and will face either Gabon or Ghana in their third-round should they win against Malawi. The qualifying tournament is in its fifth edition and will determine which team gain qualification to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

Squad—Goalkeepers: Wilfrida Seda (Vihiga Queens), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo), Elizabeth Atieno (Wadadia), Annette Kundu ( Eldoret Falcons), Lilian Awuor (Vihiga); Defenders: Lilian Adera (Vihiga ), Maureen Khakasa (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Dorcas Sikobe (Oserian), Esther Nadika (Gaspo), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United Women), Lidia Nasike (Makolanders), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Gaspo); Midfielders: Myline Awuor (Vihiga), Sheril Angachi (Gaspo), Cynthia Shilwatso (Vihiga Queens), Vivian Corazone (Gaspo), Yvonne Kavere (Soccer Queens), Cynthia Matekwa (Nyuki Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Rebecca Akinyi (Oserian Ladies), Maurine Achieng (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Bertha Omita (Kisumu All Starlets), Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Thika Queens); Forwards: Topista Nafula (Vihiga), Tumaini Waliaula (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Susan Muhonja (Trans Nzoia Falcons), Cynthia Achieng (Kisumu All Starlets), Winnie Kanyotu (Gaspo Youth), Elizabeth Katungwa (Kwale Girls)