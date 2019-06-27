Kenya succumb to Egypt in the AAG/Olympic qualifiers in Uganda

National women’s basketball team head coach Ronny Owino blamed turnovers for 86-82 loss to Egypt during All Africa Games-cum-Olympic qualifiers at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda yesterday.

"We committed a total of 27 turnovers and also had too many misses in this match. We hope to improve as the tournament progresses." Owino observed

The loss to the North Africans dimmed the visitor's chances of the qualifying in the three-nation tournament.

Kenya will cross swords with hosts in the remaining tie.

It was a body blow for the Kenyans who gave it their all storming back only to lose the tie in the waning seconds. They must now stop the Ugandans and hope the host return the favour against Egypt.

The team got off the blocks slowly allowing the Egyptians to dictate the early tempo taking a 17-13 first quarter advantage. Egypt stayed up 40-36 scoreline at the breather.

After resumption, things did not change much but the visitors only trailed by 5 points before closing in 76-77 on Betty Kananu free shot.

Mercy Wanyama and Felmas Koranga were key for Kenya scoring subsequent baskets that brought hope. Captain Hilda Indasi had it 77-79 but the Egyptian took off again.

Souraya Miral was a constant menace for Kenya scoring for her side at will as she took charge and nailing 7 late points that sunk Kenya's hearts.

Felmas Koranga bagged 22 points and Wanyama nailed 21 as the duo played their hearts out in that loss.

Miral led Egypt with game-high 26.

In their last meeting in 2013 in Dar Es Salaam, Kenya prevailed against the Egyptians booking their ticket to Mozambique for the Pan Africa festival.

Kenya men were scheduled to play hosts Uganda last night.