Sane to hold talks with Beckham for advice over next move

Leroy Sane wants to discuss his Manchester City future with Manchester United legend David Beckham.

Bayern Munich have publicly declared their interest in signing the talented German winger this summer and Sane failed to consistently nail down a place in Pep Guardiola’s line-up last season.

The 23-year-old is understood to be carefully assessing his options and wants to reach out to Beckham, according to the Sun.

Perhaps City fans will not be best pleased to hear that Sane wants to pick the brains of one of United’s most famous sons. His parents look after his career but there are a number of different representatives and agencies he has spoken to in order to make an informed decision.

With Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben moving on from Bayern Munich this summer, the Bavarian side are in desperate need of young blood in the wide positions. Pep Guardiola has grown frustrated with Sane at various points in time despite his clear and indisputable ability.

“I have said many times how important Leroy has been for us in good or bad moments,” he said earlier this year. “He knows the reason why he hasn’t played lately. In some specific games I prefer a type of player to have more control but my admiration and trust with him is intact. It’s there but I always want more.”

Given Beckham’s old allegiance, perhaps United fans will hope he recommends leaving City and weakening the Old Trafford club’s fierce rivals.