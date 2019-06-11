Harambee Stars coach drops four players, unveils final Afcon squad

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné dropped four players as he unveiled the final squad to this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four are Christopher Mbamba, who has failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into camp, Brian Mandela, who also injured his knee on Monday morning training session, Cliffton Miheso and Anthony Akumu.

Musa Mohamed, who picked up a knock in Kenya’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, as has Abud Omar, who limped off late in the match.

The team is getting set for their final pre-Afcon friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, set to be played on June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

Stars arrive in Egypt on June 19, five days before their opening match of the tournament against Algeria.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Eric Ouma; Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, John Avire.