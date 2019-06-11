Close

Harambee Stars coach drops four players, unveils final Afcon squad

In Summary

• Stars arrive in Egypt on June 19

Sports
11 June 2019 - 11:52
Harambee stars coach Sebastian Migne (C) talks with players after their training session on March 19,2019.
Harambee stars Harambee stars coach Sebastian Migne (C) talks with players after their training session on March 19,2019.
Image: ERICK BARASA

Harambee Stars coach Sébastien Migné dropped four players as he unveiled the final squad to this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four are Christopher Mbamba, who has failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into camp, Brian Mandela, who also injured his knee on Monday morning training session, Cliffton Miheso and Anthony Akumu.

Musa Mohamed, who picked up a knock in Kenya’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, as has Abud Omar, who limped off late in the match.

The team is getting set for their final pre-Afcon friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo, set to be played on June 15, 2019, in Madrid, Spain.

Stars arrive in Egypt on June 19, five days before their opening match of the tournament against Algeria.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo

Defenders

 Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Eric Ouma; Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Johanna Omollo

Forwards

 Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, John Avire.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
Sports
11 June 2019 - 11:52

Most Popular

  1. Warriors stave off elimination with win over Raptors
    6h ago Basketball

  2. Former Gor coach says KCB ambitious deal was hard to resist
    9h ago Football

  3. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    4w ago Football

  4. Sane’s mother gets in way of forward’s contract talks
    2mo ago Football

  5. Rooney 'couldn't bear' to see Liverpool lift title
    2mo ago Football

Latest Videos