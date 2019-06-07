Close

VAR

Premier League clubs to allow VAR replays on big screens

VAR allows incidents to be reviewed with the help of video replays.

In Summary

• The Premier League confirmed it was also looking at ways for supporters to view the clips on handheld devices via an app.

• The Premier League has also created graphics that will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any overturned decision.

by Rohith Nair
Sports
07 June 2019 - 00:00
Referee Wilmar Roldan reviews an incident on VAR
Referee Wilmar Roldan reviews an incident on VAR
Image: /REUTERS

English Premier League clubs will allow replays of incidents reviewed by Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to be shown on big screens in stadiums.

“If the VAR believes there is a definitive video-clip which helps explain an overturned decision to fans, it will be broadcast on giant screens,” the Premier League said in a statement.

VAR, which allows incidents to be reviewed with the help of video replays, was used at last year’s World Cup in Russia and this season’s Champions League knockout stages and will be implemented in the Premier League from next season.

 

The Premier League confirmed it was also looking at ways for supporters to view the clips on handheld devices via an app.

For clubs that do not have giant screens in their stadium, VAR communications will be made through a combination of announcements and messages on scoreboards.

The Premier League has also created graphics that will be displayed on giant screens to explain any VAR-related delay to a match, and any overturned decision.

VAR has already been in use in other top European leagues such as Germany’s Bundesliga and Spain’s La Liga but replays have never been shown to the supporters inside the stadium, leaving them in the dark while referees take a closer look.

