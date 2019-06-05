Close

Jorginho wants Italian coach Sarri to remain in charge at Chelsea

Sarri has attracted interest from Juventus since Massimiliano stepped down.

Chelsea's Jorginho in action with Arsenal's Mesut Ozil
Jorginho has given his full backing to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, claiming he would ‘hate to see him go’ this summer.

Sarri has attracted heavy interest from Juventus since Massimiliano Allegri stepped down as manager and he has been tipped to leave west London for Turin.

Sarri has come under fire from Chelsea supporters during his first season in charge of the club despite winning the Europa League, claiming a Premier League top-four spot and making the Carabao Cup final.

 

And speaking while on international duty with Italy, Jorginho admits he would be very sad to see the 60-year-old leave before claiming he would be betraying the Napoli fans if he joined Serie A rivals Juventus.

“He did a good job for Chelsea,” the midfielder said on Monday about the manager who brought him to the club for £57million last summer from Napoli. “There was some criticism, but ultimately we finished third, won a cup and lost another in a final. I think it was a great season, and I’d hate to see him go. The Napoli fans still have him in their hearts, it’s normal that they can get angry.”

“They’re passionate, they can give you everything. They could treat it as a betrayal, they’re like that. We’ll see what happens.”

by JONATHAN SPENCER
Sports
05 June 2019 - 00:00

