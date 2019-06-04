Ernesto Valverde

Guardiola backs under-fire Barca boss Valverde

The Catalan giants also lost this season’s Copa del Rey final to Valencia.

In Summary

• Despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles since taking over, Valverde is under pressure at the Nou Camp after two consecutive haunting Champions League campaigns.

• Away from the great friendship that we have, Ernesto is spectacular. He’s done a very good job. Sure he lost the Champions League, we all did — Guardiola

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde
Image: /REUTERS

Pep Guardiola has fully backed under-fire Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde to lead the club forward.

Despite winning back-to-back La Liga titles since taking over, Valverde is under pressure at the Nou Camp after two consecutive haunting Champions League campaigns, which saw them stunned by Roma and Liverpool respectively.

The Catalan giants also lost this season’s Copa del Rey final to Valencia but former Barcelona boss Guardiola has been quick to defend Valverde. 

The Manchester City manager told Marca: “Away from the great friendship that we have, Ernesto is spectacular. He’s done a very good job. Sure he lost the Champions League, we all did.”

“[He’s in charge of] a team that has won two leagues in a row and plays good football, I’m happy that he’s staying. Barcelona continue being loyal to his style.”

by JONATHAN SPENCER
Sports
04 June 2019 - 00:00

