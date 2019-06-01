Conte lands job of attempting to revive Inter Milan

Inter Milan have handed the reigns to former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy coach Antonio Conte, giving him the job of attempting to revive a side who have not won a major trophy for eight years.

The fiery 49-year-old, famous for his dressing-room tirades, will replace Luciano Spalletti who parted company with the Chinese-owned club on Thursday, two years before the end of his contract, despite guiding them into next season’s Champions League.

“A new chapter in my life is beginning, I’m really excited,” Conte said in a statement on Inter’s website.

Inter have won 18 Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia seven times but have struggled since winning a Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia treble under Jose Mourinho in 2010. Their last major title was the Coppa Italia in 2011 and they missed out on the Champions League for six consecutive seasons before returning to the competition under Spalletti this season.

Conte is their 11th coach in nine years since Mourinho departed and the club has also changed hands twice since then.