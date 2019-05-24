FOOTBALL

Klopp hopeful over Firmino’s fitness as Liverpool recovers ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts during their match against Cardiff City
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is close to returning to full training ahead of the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The striker, who has missed the Reds’ last three games with a groin injury, has been making a staggered return to training during Liverpool’s warm weather camp in Marbella.

With less than two weeks to go before the June 1 showdown with Tottenham, Klopp said on Wednesday: "Bobby looks really good (and) he is now part of the training."

“It was not too long out, but of course we are still careful and want to make sure nothing happens. We have a few days still and want to use them, that’s why he is in, out, in, out. Yesterday, he was only playing as a ‘joker’ (in the small-sided games) but it is good for him, the first step to play football again.”

“Today he was in around about 70 percent of the session. Tomorrow he will probably be in completely, we will see, then hopefully it will be fine.”

Liverpool are reportedly looking to play a friendly in Marbella this weekend as their preparations for the Champions League final gather pace. The June 1 clash in Madrid comes nearly three weeks after the Reds’ final domestic match of the season and Klopp is taking measures to ensure his players aren’t rusty come kick-off.

According to the Guardian, the opponents for the friendly have yet to be decided, with many teams still in domestic action and some countries planning for upcoming internationals. Should they fail to find a senior team to face, Liverpool will reportedly settle for an academy or Under 23 team to help give them more match practice.

by DANIEL MATTHEWS
Sports
24 May 2019

