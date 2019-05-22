United fail in £95m swoop for Koulibaly as Napoli snub world record bid

Manchester United have had a £95m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly rejected by Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made the 27-year-old centre back his top summer transfer priority.

United missed out on the Champions League after a dreadful run of form at the end of the season and are looking to revamp their squad, with 27-year-old Koulibaly said to be top of their shopping list.

Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira revealed United’s potential world record bid for the central defender has been knocked back by the Italians. The currently record is the £75m paid by Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to reshape his squad after a very poor season which saw the club finish sixth in the Premier League.

Koulibaly, has been central to Napoli emerging as Juventus’ closest challengers for the Serie A title. The Senegalese international helped Carlo Ancelotti’s side keep 13 clean sheets, made 31 blocks and won 67 per cent of his tackles

Meanwhile, United are prepared to meet the whopping £105million release clause in Joao Felix’s contract in order to sign him from Benfica. According to Portuguese outlet Record, United are prepared to spend big the get ahead in the race to sign the 19-year-old.

He scored 20 goals and assisted 11 in his breakthrough season with Benfica. He has also been linked with Manchester City, who could step up their pursuit of Felix if Leroy Sane departs for Bayern Munich. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the teenager since April while reports in Portugal over the weekend said Atletico Madrid sent scouts to watch Felix at the weekend.