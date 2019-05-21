Klopp praises Liverpool stars for incredible Champions League run

Jurgen Klopp has praised his Liverpool team for going ‘beyond their limits’ in order to reach the Champions League final.

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the final of Europe’s elite club competition in Madrid on June 1, but their path to get there certainly wasn’t straightforward.

Klopp’s team showed excellent resilience to overcome adversity and win 4-0 in the second leg of the semi-final against Barcelona, despite having been beaten 3-0 in the first leg.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “It’s a fourth European final for me [including the 2016 Europa League], that’s cool. I have had good teams and the players have gone beyond their limits in order to qualify. Throughout the years, we’ve knocked out strong sides like Borussia Dortmund thanks to Anfield.”

Liverpool were inconsistent in the group stages of this season’s Champions League, losing three of their six fixtures.

However, they still managed to prevail and subsequently overcame Bayern Munich and Porto to reach the last four prior to their incredible triumph against Barcelona. Liverpool, who finished one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, now face just one more task as they look to win the Champions League.

Klopp’s side certainly won’t be taking anything for granted against Tottenham but has allowed his players to head off on holiday before the final. Mohamed Salah and Fabinho flew out to Abu Dhabi, while Roberto Firmino has also been enjoying himself abroad, while also taking time to work on his fitness. Dejan Lovren, meanwhile, returned to Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Alberto Moreno travelling to Sevilla.