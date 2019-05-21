Golden State Warriors into fifth straight NBA finals

The Golden State Warriors are through to their fifth straight NBA Finals after a 119-117 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green combined to claim the game-clinching score in Portland.

The pair produced triple-double performances as the defending champions ensured they swept the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series 4-0.

They will face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors in the Finals.

Golden State join the Boston Celtics - who made 10 straight NBA Finals between 1957-66, winning nine of them - as the only team ever to reach at least five consecutive NBA Finals after winning their 11th consecutive play-off series.

"I hope it doesn't go unnoticed," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Five straight Finals hasn't been done since the '60s, hasn't been done for a reason. It's very, very difficult."