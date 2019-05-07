Ambaka to miss Kenya Cup semis against KCB this weekend

Kenya Sevens international Willy Ambaka is set to miss the Quins' Kenya cup semi-final against KCB this weekend after sustaining an injury.

The powerhouse winger suffered a metatarsal injury against Impala last weekend and will be out for the next six to eight weeks.

Assistant Coach Benjamin Ayimba termed the injury a big blow to the club's Kenya Cup semifinal hopes but remained optimistic that the talismanic winger will be back stronger and better. "It's a setback for him but as a club, I know he will come stronger," he added.

Ayimba hopes Ambaka will be fit for the start of the national Sevens Series in July. “ If his recuperation and recovery go well, then we hope he will be available for the start of the Sevens Series in July,” added Ayimba.

He, however, exuded confidence that he still has depth in the side with the likes of Aluda Beda and David Semwami being able to cover Ambaka's position.

Ayimba's attention now turns to the Kenya Cup semifinal against champions KCB at the Lions Den in Ruaraka on Saturday. Both teams lost over the weekend in the Enterprise Cup semis with Quins falling 54-11 to Kabras as KCB were pipped 11-10 by Impala.

Ayimba said they have to improve their exit from their half and be clinical if they are to advance to their first Kenya Cup final since 2012. "It's going to be a tough game. Both teams are wounded after last weekend's defeats and we have to give the match our all and improve on all facets of the game if we are to reach the final,” he added.

Quins and KCB have met twice this season with the bankers winning both encounters in the group phase of the league with KCB. Ayimba, however, expects a different contest this time around. "It's the playoffs semis and we will go back to the drawing board to see where we can improve in the course of this week's training," he added.

Ayimba expects to have star fly-half Eden Agero available for the semifinal clash after he missed Kabras match last weekend due to illness.