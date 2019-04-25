Untitled players eye International Master title

Untitled players have an opportunity to acquire World Chess Federation (FIDE) title at the Africa Chess Zone 4.2 Individual Championships set for between May 4 and 12 at Shaza Hotel, Mombasa.

Chess Kenya (CK) president Bernard Wanjala indicated that if the winner of the regional championships in untitled, he or she will automatically earn the International Master title. The winner also earns a berth to the 2019 World Cup set for October in Russia and 1,000 US Dollars in prize money.

The showpiece has so far attracted 40 players from nine countries including Egypt, Ethiopia, Eretria, Djibouti, Somalia, Seyshelles, Tanzania, Uganda and hosts Kenya. Each zone member country has a quota of five players but Kenya as the hosts can field seven.

“We expect the numbers to increase by the time it is May 1. I understand that most players are sorting out their financial positions to be able to honour the tournament. Their main motivation is the prize money on offer at the World Cup,” said Wanjala.

CK has so far entered four players including Kenya’s current top seed who recently won Kenya Open Joseph Methu, the oldest and most experienced player Peter Gilruth, former national championship and winner of final phase of All Africa games qualifier Mehul Gohil and Candidate Master Vasanth Ramesh. Wanjala intimated that the deadline to make entries is May 1, a 10-day extension following federations’ appeal for an more time from the initial April 20.

The event has attracted three Grandmasters from Egypt- Adly Ahmed, El Gindy Essam and Hesham Abdelrahman, the highly celebrated Ugandan International Master Arthur Ssengwanyi among others. The top seed is GM Ahmed with towering rating of 2603. Other titled players who will feature are Ugandan Fide Master duo of Patrick Kawuma and Haruna Nsubuga, their compatriot CM Bod Bobasa, CM Ramesh and Eritrean CM Beraki Weldegebriel.

In the women’s competitions, Kenya will be represented by reigning national champion Gloria Jumba and the recent winner of Kenya Open Joyce Nyaruai. The two will have a tough task to overcome the strong opposition from Egyptian aces who will be participating in this section.