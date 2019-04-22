Champs Telkom register 2-0 win over Madaraka-based students

Hockey Union women’s Premier League champions Telkom once again underlined their title credentials with 2-0 display against Strathmore University at the City park yesterday.

The heavily decorated hockey queens tamed the Scorpions with a 15th-minute opener through Eleanor Chebet to bring a sigh of relief after a nervy start to the encounter.

Any hope of masterminding a comeback was further dashed as the evergreen Audry Omaido put the Scorpions on a knife-edge with the second goal in the 38th minute to put the result beyond their opponents reach.

Telkom coach Josephine Ataro was elated with her players’ display. with all her players. “My players are heroes. Credit to them all for an assured display today. It was not an easy match but we outclassed them with the few chances we created,” said Ataro.

Ataro was, however, quick to point out on the need to remain focused going into their next game.

“From now on, our aim doesn’t change. We have to prepare game after game with the right mentality as we search for maximum points,” she added.

She remained optimistic of winning all her matches as per their season’s target.

“We have the quality and experience to withstand the pressure and win all our remaining matches,” she added.

Her counterpart, Meshack Senge was not satisfied with his team’s performance and called for perfection and urgency from the girls.

“We did not play up to speed. Our execution was good but decision making was poor. We were punished for our own mistakes. Going forward, we need to polish our attacking, become lethal in front of goal and the team will come good. No need to worry,” he observed.

Wolverines won for the first time this season following a 2-0 scoreline over Vikings in the women’s Super League.

The first goal was scored by Susan Wafula after the umpire awarded a controversial penalty. The resulting flick was scored into an empty net as the visitors protested the decision. Karen Chepkurui sealed the victory with a second in the 59th minute.

In the men’s National League, underrated Wazalendo Youth staged a stand-out performance to register their first three points against Karate.

Allan Munene Scored in the third quarter to put Youth ahead in the 35th minute before Harpreet Sekhra drew the hosts level from the penalty spot in the 41st minute. Weaponry Elijah Hezbon wrapped up the points for Youth scoring five minutes into stoppage time.