Kabras scrum half ready to face Quins in Enterprise Cup semis next month

Kabras playmaker Brian Tanga has been declared fit for the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup semifinals slated for next month.

Tanga missed last month of action with typhoid and malaria but came through a training session this week and is relishing the challenge of playing in both competitions as he seeks to steer his club to victory

The Kenya sevens international is a key cog in South Africa tactician Henley Du Plessis' plans as the sugar millers chase a league and Cup double next month.

Tanga missed matches against Strathmore Leos, Impala and Nondies as he was recuperating. In an interview yesterday, Kabras coach Henley Du Plessis said they have no injuries to report and have full strength squad to choose from ahead of the gruelling month ahead.

“Competition for places in the next few weeks will be intense. We have got a large pool of players to choose from and their form is good,” added Du Plessis.

Du Plessis expects to have Kenya Sevens forward Dan Sikuta available for the Enterprise Cup semi-final against Quins on May 4 at the RFUEA grounds as well as the Kenya Cup semis.

"He has been one of our superb players this season and it's good to have him back for the critical phase of the campaign. He adds quality to our forward pack and he is an all-round player, the coach added. Du Plessis said the target for the season was to win Kenya Cup and that the Enterprise Cup will be a bonus for his charges.

"Obviously, our target this season is to win the Kenya Cup. This is what we have worked hard for this season and the boys are relishing the challenge,” noted Du Plessis. Kabras will await the winner of the Nakuru v Mwamba playoff in the Kenya Cup semi on May 11. The sugar millers have opted to give the Great Rift Valley 10-a-side tournament a wide berth.

“We need to prepare for the Enterprise Cup, Mwamba, Eric Shirley Shield, Kenya Cup and we don’t want to risk any injuries. We have to prepare well," he said.

"It is a long season and we need to give the team a rest. This being Easter weekend, it will be good for them to get off and spend time with their family before we regroup to prepare for the remaining games," he noted.