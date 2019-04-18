All-Stars Kisumu target to win six of the remaining 12 matches

Kisumu All Stars coach Francis Oduor has challenged his charges to win all home games and avoid losing as the SportPesa Premier League promotion battle enters the home stretch.

Yesterday, Oduor said he is targeting to win their six home matches in the remaining 12 matches.

“We want to ensure we get maximum points at home and pick at least a point away. It is not easy but that is what we want,” Oduor said ahead of today’s clash against Kibera Black Stars at Hope Centre in Nairobi.

He added: “The boys' morale is high. Most of them are young players who want to play in the top tier league. I pray that all of them remain fit as we enter the last quarter of the league.”

Odour said the top four teams on the log have a chance of qualifying to the top tier and warned his boys against complacency. “We seriously want to avoid any slip-up. We want to remain focused and consistent,” said the former international left-back.

Kisumu All-Stars lead the log with 53 points same as second-placed Nairobi Stima but the Kisumu County-sponsored side have a better goal difference.

Ushuru and Wazito dropped to third with 52 points after losing their weekend fixtures and will be looking to bounce back today.

Wazito host Bidco United in the first game at Camp Toyoyo starting 11 am today with Ken Kenyatta’s Ushuru playing Administration Police (2 pm). Kangemi All-Stars complete a tripleheader against Modern Coast Rangers.

Kenyatta said he hopes his side will get back to winning ways after a 2-1 loss against Shabana at Gusii Stadium on Saturday. “We lost unfairly to Shabana but what matters is bouncing back against AP. We remain firmly in the promotion race,” said Kenyatta.

George Owoko’s Nairobi Stima will be away against host Thika United while Shabana host Eldoret Youth at Gusii Stadium. Shabana coach Gilbert Selebwa has not given up on promotion despite being in the 8th position on the log.

“We want to keep winning. Anything can happen in a game of football. The teams above us are dropping points which is good for us,” said Selebwa.

Green Commandos will be up against Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium as Migori Youth welcomes Coast Stima at Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awendo.

Kenya Police host Nairobi City Stars at Karuturi grounds in Naivasha.