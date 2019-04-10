Kamusinga coach excited after team announces return to the big stage with a win

Former national hockey champions Friends School Kamusinga boys’ coach Godfrey Muleyi is excited after they announced their return to the national event with a 1-0 win against St Charles Lwanga at the Shanzu Teachers College yesterday. Felix Kisa scored in the 34th minute to give Kamusinga victory in their opening match of Pool ’A’.

Muleyi said after missing the event for the last two years, they finally made the cut hence opening the event with a win gave them a good feeling.

“We are on the right track but they can’t start celebrating just yet. It’s a good start but this is just one match. We play Homabay tomorrow (today) and we look forward to a good match and hopefully, the results will come our way,” noted Muleyi.

Homa Bay had defeated Nairobi School 1-0 in the other match of Pool ‘A’. Ralph Maoni scored through a short corner in the 7th minute to hand the Nyanza outfit the win.

Nairobi school’s coach Fredrick Odhiambo said they have room to make amends. “You don’t quit after losing the first match. Our boys will remain focused in the coming matches having fought off their stage fright,” said Odhiambo.

In the girls’ category, St. John’s of Coast drew 1-1 with Nyanza’s Nyamira Girls while St. Joseph’s Kibwezi of Eastern beat Taachasis of Rift Valley 1-0. In boys’ handball, Central’s Mangu High school beat Saniak of Rift Valley 20-18 while Hospital Hill of Nairobi humiliated a home team, White House 24 – 15.

In the girls’ category, Nyanza’s Sega beat Kahuho from Central 36-4 while Rift Valley’s Kirandich defeated North Eastern 57-1 in Pool ‘A’ matches. In the Pool ‘B’ matches, Western Kamusinga beat Coast’s White House 19-07 while Nairobi’s Dagoretti Girls lost 18-27 to Eastern’s Kiringara.