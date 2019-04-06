Kenya sevens sign shirt sponsorship with Chukua Selfie

Kenya Sevens have received a major boost for the remaining four legs of the World Sevens series after a securing a Sh14m sponsorship with Chukua Selfie.

Chukua Selfie, a Menstar coalition campaign encouraging 18-24 year old men to know their HIV status through self-test, has entered into partnership and have signed a deal with Kenya Rugby Union as shirt sponsor for the team.

The Sh14 million deal will see Chukua Selfie sponsor the Hong Kong/Singapore legs slated for this month and London/Paris legs next month.

Chukua Selfie Brand representative Eric Achola said: “We chose rugby because it is widely followed by our target audience, we want to remind all the young men that even as they have fun, they need to do so responsibly.”

Kenya Rugby Union chairman Oduor Gangla was delighted with the deal.

“This sponsorship is timely and it will enable us meet priority needs for Shujaa as they take on the world this season. We are also aware of the importance of promoting self-testing for both our players and fans. This is why we gladly accepted this partnership,” said Gangla.

Shujaa have been without a sponsor since the expiry of the contract between the KRU and Brand Kenya in December last year. The exit of Brand Kenya left Bidco Kenya as the sole sponsor, with their logo was at the back of the shirt.

The sponsorship is timely with Kenya fighting to starve off relegation from the World Sevens series.