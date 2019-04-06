15 riders to represent Kenya at FIM Africa CAC Motocross championship

Kenya will be represented by a strong squad of 17 riders at the FIM Central Africa Motocross Challenge due on April 20-21 at the Uganda Motorsports Arena (UMA) in Kampala.

Leading the Kenyan assault is MX 2 Class leader Ethan Nyachae, Rolf Kihara and Alex Moi. Rolf will be riding KTM 250 while Moi has the 2017 model of Husqvana 250. Gisa Benzinge will be a lone ranger for Kenya in the MX50Class. The MX65 has attracted the usual suspects in Natalie Kandie (KTM 65), Tanav Choda (KTM 65), Rendy Magara, Nathaniel Livondo, Wahome Mutahi (Husqvana 65) and outgoing MX50 champion Atete Benzinge.

MX85 has Alex Kandie (KTM 85), Samuel Magwa (KTM 85), Peter Magwa (KTM 85-2019) and Dekker Kihara. East African Motor Sports Club chairman Kennedy Chege said the team is putting final touches to their preparation.

“We are ready for the challenge ahead, though we shall not have a bigger team, like our opponents and hosts Uganda. We hope to score as many points as possible,” Chege said.

Uganda retained the FIM Central Africa Challenge following scintillating displays at the Jamhuri circuit last year. Uganda bagged 2018 victory with mixed results in the eight race categories. They beat Kenya 2602-1378 on aggregate to take back home the coveted trophy with Orland siblings Alon (MX65), Stav (MX85) and Aviv (MX125) among the star attractions as they dominated their classes.