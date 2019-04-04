Chipu face off against Tunisia

Kenya Under 20 rugby team begin their quest to qualify for the Junior World rugby trophy with a tricky tie against Tunisia at the KCB Sports Club today.

Paul Odera's charges have been fine-tuning their preparations for the better part of the last three months and, over the weekend, had an intense two-day training camp.

Kenya last played Tunisia in 2016 winning 24-17 in a closely contested encounter.

Odera termed the match against Tunisia as a tricky and insisted that his team will not underestimate them.

"We played them last in 2016. They have very big forwards and we must win the battle upfront to secure quality ball for our backs," said Odera.

He said one of the areas the team has worked on in the last couple of weeks is the mobility of the forwards.

"We need to be mobile in both attack and defence as well as doing their core roles very well,” added Odera.

Odera has noted that home advantage will be key for his charges in their quest to qualify for the global tournament for the first time.

"Home advantage will be key and I am appealing to our fans to turn up in large numbers and support the team," said Odera.

He observed that the gap between Kenya and Namibia has narrowed significantly and they will be ready to face them again should the two teams make it to the final.

Odera will rely on Kenya Cup regulars led by skipper Boniface Ochieng, Ian Njenga, Brian Amaitsa and Dominic Coulson in the forwards with Samuel Asati, Jeff Mutuku and Andrew Matoka the pick of the backs.

The match will be preceded by a tie between champions Namibia and Senegal at 1:30pm. The winner of each of the two matches proceed to Sunday's with the winner guaranteed a slot in the Junior Rugby World Trophy set for Brazil in September.

The four teams held their captain's run at Brookehouse School yesterday.