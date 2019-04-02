Patel and Vijaysinh half tons not enough to rescue Gymkhana

Half-centuries apiece from Rushab Patel and Siddahsinh Vijaysinh were not enough to grant Nairobi Gymkhana victory as they once again fell to Kanbis in the semi-final of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs knockout tourney.

This was a repeat of their performance in the T20 tournament, where they exited at the same stage against the same team. Opener Patel scored 64 off 90 balls with Viyaysinh scoring 62 from 86 balls as Gymkhana reached 246 in their pursuit for 281.

In an interview, Patel said his side’s fighting spirit till the last ball was a huge positive to draw from their second straight loss to the multiple league and T20 champions.

“It is very disappointing to be on the losing side but the fact that we never gave up is a nice feeling,” said Patel after he put on an opening stand of 61 with Abdul Najmi and 50 for the third wicket with Vijaysinh.

“Kanbis had put up a big total for us to chase and we resolved to take the game as long as we could. The way everyone came and approached this innings was very good team spirit,” he added.

Commenting on his partnerships with Viyaysinh and his failure to take his side home with 84 runs needed in 8 overs, Patel said it was disappointing. “As soon as he came in, I knew that he will make me run a lot. I was already tired by the time he arrived but he kept on pushing me and like I said, we just kept things simple out there in the middle. We required less than eight runs an over,” he said.