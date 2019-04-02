KENYANS DOMINATE IN POLAND

Masai, Kipkoech shine in Warsaw race

Gilbert Masai and Gladys Kipkoech pulled away in the final five kilometres to win the Warsaw Half Marathon, securing a Kenyan double at the IAAF Silver Label road race on Sunday.

Masai led a Kenyan 1-2-3 finish as he clocked 1:01:43 with Peter Kirui finishing second in 1:01:57. Silas Kiptoo completed the podium positions in 1:02:03.

A lead pack of seven had emerged within the first 5km, which was covered in 14:27.

However, at 10km reached in 28:42, the pack was whittled down to four thus —Masai, Silas Kiptoo, Peter Kirui and Ethiopia’s Getaye Gelaw.

Masai started to gradually open a gap on his opponents in the second half and had a four-second lead over Kirui at 15km (43:15) with Kiptoo a further seven seconds in arrears.

In the women’s race, Abebech Mulugeta ran alongside Kipkoech and Tabitha Wambui through the first 5km in a swift 15:50, but the pace soon settled with the Kenyan duo reaching the 10km mark in 32:24  with Mulugeta already starting to pay for her early efforts.

Kipkoech and Wambui were still together at 15km (49:35) but Kipkoech slowly pulled ahead of her compatriot soon after. The 22-year-old went on to win in 1:10:19, just six seconds shy of the PB she set on her debut at the distance last year. Wambui took second place in 1:11:07 while Mulugeta prevented another Kenyan podium sweep, finishing third in 1:12:19.

Elsewhere, Edwin Kibet was placed second in the Chongqing marathon in China. Kibet posted 2:10:28, losing out narrowly to Ethiopia's Jimma Shambel who outsprinted her in the final 100m of the race. Michael Njenga was placed third in 2:10:33 with Marius Kimutai fourth in 2:10:33.

 

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Sports
02 April 2019 - 00:00

