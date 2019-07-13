The new strategic battle for Ukambani

Kalonzo and Muthama were key players in the National Super Alliance (Nasa)and their duel was worrisome for Ukambani folks; their exchanges were unrestrained, their tackles solid and ruthless and until after the elections the two did not see eye to eye. Kalonzo at one point alleged that Muthama did not want him to be Nasa's presidential candidate but was for Raila, but the genesis was the scramble for Machakos. Muthama opted out of contesting for Senator, which Machakos residents still decry.

Kalonzo and Muthama have had differences but in dire circumstances, they have always come together with some believing that the two always work to ‘auction’ the community to the highest bidder in elections. It is not clear if Kalonzo still supports Raila, but Muthama is rumoured to be gravitating towards Deputy President Ruto’s camp. He's unhappy with the handshake due to its composition.

Whereas the people of Ukambani always believed that Muthama mainly funded the party, Kalonzo was ready to have Muthama quit the party, presenting him as dispensable and a rabble-rouser. Muthama was fervently against Kalonzo’s strategy of giving Kibwana and Ms Ndeti direct Wiper nomination tickets and was said to be behind court cases to fight Wavinya, besides undertaking an extensive campaign to thwart her candidature. In 2013, when Kalonzo had fronted Mutua, Muthama supported Wavinya who lost. Mutua bizarrely won the tightly contested 2017 election and went on to retain his seat after a marathon court battle.

Consequently, the nominations of 2017 were fundamentally a blot on Kalonzo’s previously collective leadership in Ukambani. There was strong dissent as many contestants across the board felt aggrieved and defections from Wiper were numerous. Even before this, the elections of 2013 had also presented Kalonzo with the quandary of county governments he could not control. A key example was Makueni where MCAs fought their first governor throughout his first term. As it stands now, they parted ways with Kalonzo, detaching his party from Kibwana’s Muungano.

By suggesting that the presidential term limit be extended, Kalonzo may have given the people of Ukambani a different political attitude. Although many trusted that Kalonzo was right to play second fiddle to Raila in Nasa, they still have retained hope that the day might dawn when it was realistic for him to not only contest but also to win the presidency.

Although President Uhuru Kenyatta is a likeable figure in Ukambani, Kalonzo’s endorsement rather brings back memories of his (Kalonzo's) fly-by-night manner. In 2013, Kalonzo abruptly left Jubilee once it was clear that he wasn’t going to be the presidential candidate and it is possible that Uhuru takes his word with a pinch of salt. It is possible that many who have been loyal to Kalonzo may move on or become indifferent to him in the future, especially if there are other appealing options.

SONKO BOMBS THE REGION

Kalonzo may not have been the first prominent politician from Ukambani to emerge with the idea of extending presidential term limits. One of Uhuru’s most zealous and unapologetic supporters is Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the governor of Nairobi and also a Kamba. Whereas Kalonzo’s validation of Uhuru may have emanated from a subdued and fiddly situation, Sonko has always been Uhuru’s ally. Sonko’s rural home is right on the Mua hills, prominent as one heads to Machakos from Nairobi.