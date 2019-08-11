How funerals moved from cultural practices to money making enterprises

Last month, Kenya lost three illustrious leaders and they all succumbed to cancer.

These are Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

While Collymore's send-off was colourful and Laboso's without intrigues and tension, the same cannot be said of Okoth's.

His final resting place and how he was to be disposed caused division in the family.

Beneath the veneer of anguish about the cancer scourge, discussions have been raging on the appropriateness of cremation as the preferred mode of human body disposal.

Many commentators have come out to justify the convenience and economic viability of burning the bodies. They aver that the normal funeral ceremonies involving burial is cumbersome and a burden to families. It is considered that Kenyans spend inordinate amounts of money to inter their beloved ones.

This money could be put to better use instead of what is taken to be an extravagance and unnecessary wastage in entertaining mourners. It is further argued that families always struggle to raise funds to meet the expectations of mourners, and most of this is but vanity.

This has been considered to be the reason why upon death, many families rush to preserve the bodies in mortuaries. This would give them ample time to fundraise to finance huge funeral budgets. The families have more often than not been taken advantage of by politicians for narrow parochial interests through these fundraising events.

There are occasions when bodies have made to lie in state for far too long awaiting the collection of funds to fund items that are not core to the funeral. These have caused unnecessary delays and untold anguish to the bereaved families. While many politicians relish such occasions to demonstrate their rare character of generosity and benevolence, families and friends carry the burden of prolonged sorrow and anguish.

Other than the politicians, there are also unscrupulous business people who have turned these solemn occasions into money-minting events. They are joined at the hip by callous and greedy relatives who seek to profit at any opportunity. These two groups take advantage of the fragile psychological status of the immediate families to make unbearable demands. It is against this background that some pundits have pushed the agenda of cremation as a better option to the long-held tradition of burying.

However, it should be understood that these corrupt behaviours of the funeral organising committees should not be the excuse for recommending practices that have no bearing on the departed’s cultural orientation.

A funeral is the last of the three most important events in a human being’s life. Unlike other animals, human beings attach immense significance on birth, marriage and death. These occasions are normally celebrated with pomp and fanfare.

The celebrations are normally guided by the respective traditions of the person concerned within the cultural orientation of the community. Culture is the regular observance of practices to mark events and regulate the relationships among humankind. The regular observance of these agreed upon practices constitute traditions that in themselves are unique to a community and society.