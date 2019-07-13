90 years of grace: The testimony of an African missionary

Mwalimu Richard Ondeng' who passed on a few weeks ago at his home in Siaya county was, for all intents and purposes, a missionary who served in his own motherland for more than six decades. His book, Ninety Years of Grace: Reflections from my Journey, has encapsulated in a captivating style this very worthy Christian soldier's life.

The book is not an autobiography as such. It is a breathtaking narration of episodes in a life well lived, a journey purposefully travelled and dreams fulfilled through the studious pursuit of goals that at times appeared to be impossible. His achievements were, no doubt through the grace of God.

I had known Mwalimu Ondeng' and his family for a good part of my life. During the last couple of years, we frequently met at the United Kenya Club, mostly at lunchtime, when his son Peter would be sitting at the table with him engaged in deep discussion. At one point Peter revealed to me that they were working on his father's book to mark his ninetieth birthday.

Hilarious, I thought. With that gentle smile, Mwalimu would always acknowledge my presence and ask how the family was.

Eventually, it happened. Peter sent me the first draft of the book by email and asked if I could read and write a forward to it. I never did. And I now deeply regret it. It was in the thickness of politics and I could never get round to reading the manuscript. Shame on me!