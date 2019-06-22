Why the Constitution is not like a computer programme

This week Katiba Institute, with the cooperation of various civil society organisations, held a one-day event at Ufungamano Hall, on an “Audit of the Constitution”.

We are not talking about whether money has been spent in the right, lawful, and cost-effective way (as the Auditor General does). However, the underlying idea was similar: There is a set of rules and guidelines about how something should be done — how does actual behaviour measure up to expectations?

Colleagues will write soon about that event. But this article is a response to the contribution of a participant who said he was a computer programmer. And, he went on, “If we find that a computer programme repeatedly does not achieve what it was intended to achieve, we would change or scrap the programme.”

He also said that the Constitution had too many “aspirational” ideas, not precise enough — implying that they ought to be precise so that everyone knows exactly what is expected. Again — the idea was — like a computer programme.

It might sound like a neat idea: A computer programme is a set of detailed, and extremely precise, instructions to a computer.

It tells the computer exactly what to do with certain information (computer people call it “data” but that simply means information that is given) and certain commands issued.

If the instructions are not exact, the computer will do nothing or do the wrong thing.

A constitution, you might think, is also a set of instructions, but about how to form government institutions, or how to govern the country. If it is not achieving the result we expected, maybe there is something wrong with the instructions.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS?

First, if you feed an instruction into a computer, it exercises no choice. A human being has preferences, and individual characteristics, that will affect the person’s reactions to instructions.

Second, a computer programme is developed by an expert. It is not a matter of negotiation and compromise. That would probably be a disastrous way to make a programme – but is an essential way to make a constitution.

Third, a computer programme is something that can easily be changed. But a constitution is deliberately made hard to change — because it reflects the people’s will.

This means that some provisions have to be capable of being used in different ways, at different times, so that the constitution does not become out of date and unworkable.

A constitution is a tool. It operates when people use it — both those in government and the people themselves. Some computer programmes may be able to be used for good and bad purposes.

It may be impossible to control how people use computers and software (programs) that make them work. To that extent programmes and constitutions may be similar.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF INSTRUCTIONS IN CONSTITUTIONS

Some constitutional provisions do in fact work almost automatically. If you want to achieve certain results, you may have to behave in a certain way.

To appoint a Chief Justice, you have to go through an appointment process, involving the Judicial Service Commission, the President (who has no choice) and the National Assembly.

To get a valid Parliament, you must have elections, there must be a certain number of constituencies (the number is fixed in Kenya’s Constitution but not in many others).