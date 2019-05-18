Uhuru is being pushed to the wall, will he fight back, be lynched or crucified?

It was left to Raila and government officials to explain his whereabouts. During their absence, the Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga teams had dug in as their war of words escalated. Then came the demand by one of the leaders of Gema to Uhuru to declare his stand on 2022 succession. Expectedly the President did not respond.

These events point to a gloomy future for Uhuru’s hegemonic leadership of Central Kenya. In his Tuesday column in this paper, Machel Waikenda warned Kikuyu MPs against the dangers of disrespecting Uhuru. That he found it necessary to extol the virtues of tribal unity at this crucial time points to a difficult period in Kikuyuland.

Uhuru has been pushing the national unity agenda but now appears to be more worried about the political unity of his Mt Kenya backyard. Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba had earlier warned unnamed MPs against their intended impeachment of Uhuru.

Although her Murang’a counterpart, Sabina Chege, dismissed her claims as outrageous, there was more than meets the eyes. It appears as if Kiambu is getting worried about the activities of their Murang’a sibling. Murang’a has the highest concentration of Tanga Tanga political and religious leaders outside of the Rift Valley. Their leaders have been at the forefront in shaping the political realignments around Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

Almost all the elected leaders in this county owe some gratitude to the DP for their Jubilee nominations. They have also been comparatively more liquid and generous to a fault. The bravery and sheer determination exhibited in their quest to instal Ruto as the next president is unbridled and unprecedented. They have more or less carted a good chunk of the Mt Kenya political bloc to Sugoi.

Nor has the DP disappointed. He has stood firmly and publicly with his Central Kenya lieutenants whenever they face adversities. When Governor Ferdinand Waititu had a comically rough time at the Senate PAIC session, the DP was at hand to offer a shoulder to lean on. That was a clear demonstration that whatever the circumstances, Ruto will be there for you.

Two other governors had previously benefitted from such a public display of warm political affection under similar situations. Other than a regular supply of funds for operations, supporters need this kind of assurance in their political dealings. Working with the DP has been more profitable and secure for the Tanga Tanga team in Mt Kenya.

On the other hand, Uhuru has been relying on state infrastructure to lure and compel obedience. He has deployed institutional wherewithal to demand loyalty from kith and kin. He holds parliamentary meetings in State House while his deputy meets grassroots delegations at his rural and Karen homes.

The President prefers to engage formally except with Raila and this does not endear him to his tribesmen. Conversely, political wheeler-dealers would rather engage informally and strike agreements outside the glare of public attention.

The President is intent on focussing on his legacy, which has had the effect of isolating those seeking to build their political careers.