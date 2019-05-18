The ideal President noble, practical, generous

Without the right President, Kenya will go nowhere.

Bad leadership was our greatest weakness after Independence and it remains the case today. Without leadership, the country is like a vehicle without headlights at night. It is bound to make accidents and kill people.

So where are we in matters leadership?

We are not just a vehicle without headlights but are also a suicidal vehicle headed for the precipice sure to kill everybody on board.

How then shall we get a president who is neither blind nor suicidal? What kind of a leader do we need to survive, unite and develop ourselves from the wilderness?

First, we must have a leader who is not tribal, to unite us as the late President Julius Nyerere brought Tanzanians together.

Second, the right president must be a nationalist whose primary purpose will be, not only to develop but also unite the country as a prerequisite for economic progress.

Third, he or she needs to be a nationalist who will declare war against negative ethnicity, the ideology of our politics as an ethnically divided nation.

Fourth, the right head of state does not just need to reject negative ethnicity. He needs to embrace nationalism that will forbid ethnic alliances and coalitions, which have plunged us into our current political crisis.

Fifth, he or she must not reach out to communities by incorporating tribal leaders into national leadership, in the name of inclusivity, but by championing proportional representation across the board.

Sixth, the person should distribute public resources to every Kenyan and to every corner of the country, not by privilege but by right.

Seventh, we need an individual who will not foist himself upon his people as God, forcing them to bow, genuflect and worship him to get development and state jobs.

Eighth, the right president must not govern through terror, impoverishment, fear and silence — or be ruined and destroyed.

Ninth, a good president must define leadership to mean service to the people, especially the poorest in society, and not an opportunity for self-enrichment and ownership of the country, government and business.