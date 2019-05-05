Huduma Namba can't be 666, New World Order is disintegrating

When George HW Bush assumed office in 1988, he proclaimed that he would preside over the establishment of the new world order as his legacy. In political terms and world geopolitics, the New World Order, NWO, entailed dismantling the bipolar superpower arrangement that brought in the US and the USSR as global watchdogs and creating unified economy through universal trade regulations as superintended by the World Trade Organisation.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev soon joined Bush in this crusade and inadvertently dismantled his country through the infamous Glasnost and Perestroika. The USSR collapsed as did the Berlin Wall, leaving the US as single global prefect. The WTO emerged as a strong dismantler of trade barriers erected by regional and national protectionist policies. The US had unfettered access to national and regional sovereignties so as to champion their international interests clothed as global governance best practices.

Things have not worked well in favour of the globalisation evangelists and today there have been more rollbacks than rollouts of the one global government agenda crusade. The burden of failure of the NWO lies with the US as was its formulation and anticipated success.

The NWO was hinged on unified politics, economics and religion. In terms of politics, there have been more nationalist movements taking over strategic governments. Leaders opposed to global unity of governments have appealed better with their respective electorates compared to the more outward looking competitors. In the US, Donald Trump won the presidency on “American First” advocacy against the more internationally consummate Hillary Clinton. He has proceeded to close the US borders for what his administration considers wanton immigration that denies Americans job opportunities.

The same had earlier happened in France with the youthful Emmanuel Macron and later with the fall of David Cameron at the Brexit referendum. The world has also witnessed an avalanche of military and unorthodox government takeovers in recent times. This is against the intended push by the US for global democratic and orderly change of leadership of governments.

The Arab spring and the instability in South America have been an indictment on the US campaign to entrench what they consider as best practices in governance. On the flipside, there has been diminished glamour of the UN as the world stabiliser and peace promoter.

China has instead emerged as the leading player in intercontinental political relations. It has brought in new dimensions to international relations and diplomacy. UN organs that were to help in enforcing the legal resolutions of the General Assembly have lost stature. The ICC at The Hague received a thorough reduction of its powers through an onslaught led by African states. It has generally remained a lame duck.

On the trade and economic front, states have been revoking their membership in major regional blocs. The UK resolved through a referendum to leave the European Union, while the US has stalled NAFTA. The WTO no longer has authority to issue enforceable guidelines on bilateral exchange of goods and services.

States have enforced more protectionist legislation in promoting their goods and restricting emigrant workers. This is against the vision of the NWO for free movement of goods and labour. Governments now have a preference for bilateral capital financing instead of the Bretton wood Institutions of the World Bank and IMF. This model of project financing is pushed more by China which seem to have inexhaustible fund vaults. It enters into agreements with partner countries on terms that are more confidential than could have been envisaged by the fathers of the NWO. The rise of atheist China as global financier has come against the backdrop of failure by religion to move forward as the harbinger of peace.

The NWO anticipated a world united by one religion promoting global peaceful coexistence without the necessity of arms for war. Instead, the efforts of Pope John Paul II and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Council to bridge the Christo-Islamic divide has come to naught. The dichotomy between Islam and Christianity is more glaring today.

There has been a steady rise in radicalisation and fundamentalism on both sides and yet there are also no serious attempts to stem the tide. The leading religions of the world have both been plagued with moral decadence and the allure of temporal authority. The schism is no longer restricted to the main orders but has found itself right inside the small factional church and mosque formations.

The NWO as the domicile for the Mark of the Beast as foretold in the Biblical Revelation is, therefore, not yet here and may never be here. Therefore, people should find alternative reasons not to register with NIIMS other than the religious justification. At the same time, the government should make the exercise an ongoing activity instead of self-imposing deadlines.

All the same find time to register before the current exercise is closed.