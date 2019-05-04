Humans progressively hate rulers who impose themselves

Development rarely takes place in a straight line. It can be zigzag. In fact, there have been cases where whole societies are pushed back at certain historical moments.

A society that looks prosperous today can be the laughing stalk among other nations tomorrow.

In January 1971, there was a coup d'etat in Uganda. General Idi Amin Dada overthrew the civilian government of Dr. Apollo Milton Obote under the guise of "saving Uganda from a dictator." Some Ugandans who were Obote' s political rivals celebrated and embraced Amin and his soldiers with open arms.

Within a matter of months, nay weeks, the same people who celebrated started to regret the advent of military rule as they witnessed wanton killings, self serving political witchhunt and the rapid breakdown of law and order. The expulsion of the Asians expressed Amin' s most outrageous weapon against Uganda' s socioeconomic progress.

By 1973, it was quite clear that those leaving Uganda for safer pastures within the region or abroad were from the educated elite, who had run both the economy and the state reasonably since independence. The soldiers, preoccupied with brute looting and crude use of political power, perfected both political disorder and economic ruin in an economy that prospered healthily under Obote.

Even when Obote assumed power for the second time in the early eighties, he inherited a shell of an economy and a political community significant for its lack of national cohesion. Within four years, having failed to create the sinews of national identity to hold Ugandans together, Obote found himself easily at the mercy of political opportunists who overthrew his regime with no notion of what to put in its place.

This is the vacuum that Yoweri Museveni and his NRA soldiers exploited to topple a bereft military razzmatazz which had only the monopoly of guns as their strength and zero hegemony — economic, social or political — in society as a whole! Armed with enough guns to face this band of pretentious rulers and enjoying discipline learnt in their bush war against the Obote regime, Museveni and his men easily ran the Tito Okellos and Basilio Okellos out of town and pronounced themselves "a new revolutionary government in Uganda."

There was really no revolution in Uganda.

The truth of the matter was that Museveni, the NRA and NRM triumvirate understood very well what was ailing Uganda and set out to undo the effects of Amin's misrule, which Obote in his second coming, had failed to address. One of the effects of this misrule was the ruining of the economy. Nobody can deny the fact that Museveni/NRM/NRA triumvirate has done very well to restore economic progress after Amin' s misrule and the uneventful Obote' s second coming.

But, and this is a big "but", what political development has Uganda undergone with this triumvirate in power for over 30 years? My answer is very simple: Very little progress. And this could be Uganda's undoing sooner rather than later.

For all intents and purposes Uganda is still a military regime that periodically seeks to legitimise itself as a "democratic state" by organising regimented elections. The idea of free and fair elections is alien to the political psyche of the triumvirate, or at least the presidential part of it. Thus parliament, for all intents and purposes, is dictated to when it comes to making important political decisions that have profound effects on the country's political development.