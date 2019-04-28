What Ukraine could borrow from Kenya’s Constitutional reforms

During the Second Nairobi International Political Forum in November 2017, the Center for International and Security Affairs examined the Central and Eastern European-Africa relations in a dialogue graced by then Ukrainian ambassador to Kenya, Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, among other diplomats.

The conversation came against the backdrop of increased need for African states to expand their foreign relations portfolio to non-traditional allies in the wake of Brexit and US President Donald Trump’s America First policy, which created uncertainty about future relations between Africa and its two long-standing traditional development partners.

The forum, an annual event that discusses various international political dynamics and developments, sought to identify shared opportunities and challenges that could spur greater interaction among Central and Eastern European States and African governments, and identify channels for people-to-people interactions.

While it might have been a tad bit difficult to engender the specific areas that needed greater interaction, especially between Ukraine and Kenya, it is not until the just-concluded presidential elections in Ukraine, that the link between the two states has become clearer.

Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe has elected TV comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, defeating President Petro Poroshenko, a billionaire tycoon in the chocolate business with a landslide victory of 73 per cent. Poroshenko’ garnered 24 per cent in the second round of the election.

Zelensky got to power on the “Servant of the People” party, which also happens to be the name of the TV comedy show in Ukraine and Russia in which he played a role as president.

It may look surreal that a country in the midst of armed conflict with Russia, a well-known belligerent in international power politics, would vote a candidate with no political or military experience whatsoever as President and the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

As most of the world muses over this “comical” development, comedy writer Jack Bernhardt in an opinion piece in The Guardian seems to think this is not a unique Ukrainian phenomenon.

He observes that Boris Johnson, former UK Foreign Secretary, “made his name off comic appearances on “Have I Got News For You”, rising to the mayor of London with nothing more than a stupid hair cut and a propensity to say “whiff-whaff”. Then there was the election of Donald Trump, who is touted to not only be the joke himself but the comedian telling it.