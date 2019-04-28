How Kieleweke group is falling for Team Tangatanga strategies

The political contest for the 2022 General Election has more or less taken shape in terms of the main contestants.

Two major camps have emerged as has been the case since the reintroduction of the multi-party democracy in 1991.

In the successive elections, two major formations have emerged famously referred to as horses by Raila Odinga.

Alongside have always been fringe parties seeking to fill some ideological void or rebelling against the dominance of the big two.

In all the cases, the leading lights of the three tribes of political preeminence have led the brigades in the duel of the horses.

Therefore, in 1992, it was President Daniel Moi, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Kenneth Matiba. In 1997, it was Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga.

The Kikuyu were split equally between Uhuru Kenyatta and Kibaki to form alliances with Moi and Raila respectively in 2002.

Raila was with William Ruto in 2007, while the old professor of politics and his protégé, Uhuru, endorsed Kibaki’s reelection.

In 2013 and 2017, Raila found himself alone up against the UhuRuto juggernaut, which had the full support of the two former presidents.

Today, Kenyans seem to have gone full circle and face the prospects of the unlikely alliance of Uhuru and Raila against the Ruto behemoth.

The formations have crystalised into the Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams.

Tangatanga derives its name and formation from the public rebuke of Ruto by the President in Eastlands sometime in 2018.

Ruto’s allies chose to turn what appeared as a slur into a campaign slogan for the DP.

During the same period, the anti-Ruto forces were consolidating their grounds and found this to be the most opportune moment to launch their public campaigns against the DP.

Then followed the renewed fight against graft which put Ruto on shifting grounds. His opponents used the anti-corruption war to push to the wall claiming that he did not understand what he was up against; thus the Kitaelewekwa slogan and the Kieleweke group.