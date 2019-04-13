Uhuru-Ruto feud likely to reach boiling point

These happenings do not bode well for a presidency founded on duopoly and an alliance of political convenience. The joints of the largely tribal conglomerations did not bond well and the fault lines have become too weak. Wide cracks have emerged earlier than expected. The corruption purge is causing haemorrhage to Jubilee and is eating its children.

OPPOSITION IN ALLIANCE WITH PRESIDENT

Uhuru’s increasing engagement with the opposition has not gone down well with his deputy as well.

Ruto and allies have chosen to interpret this arrangement as designed to frustrate his efforts to succeed his buddy turned boss and now "foe".

The opposition leaders have wasted no time in warming themselves into Uhuru’s heart as his deputy sour grapes. They have been too eager to step in as enthusiastic support cast to the president during public functions. The more notable is during the nationwide launch of Huduma Namba registration.

The exercise was launched in five different locations across the country simultaneously. While the opposition leaders dutifully presided over the event in their respective assigned stations, Ruto skipped the Kakamega fete. It was later explained that the DP was meeting some Cuban delegation., and has since registered. To his critics, this was an excuse rather than the reason. Within Jubilee, there are senior leaders and advisors who consider working closely with the former NASA principals as more political prudence than an intransigent deputy. There are also those who have come to perceive their loses during the 2017 Jubilee primaries as Ruto orchestrated. These mandarins see lack of unanimity on government agenda at the presidency as an opportunity to hit back at the DP. They have treated the opposition with unprecedented warmth smacking of spite for Ruto.

Ruto’s camp has all but given up on attempts to ward off the invasion of their kraal by the opposition forces. They are openly charting their way independent of their erstwhile partners. During a visit to a Catholic church in Karura last weekend but one, the DP was welcomed by a horde of youths donning yellow t-shirts bearing his portrait. The yellow was the theme colour for the defunct URP before the merger with TNA to form Jubilee party. Observers were quick to notice the excitement of these youths in none Jubilee colours, which is blood red.

What had been thinly veiled threats of divorce within Jubilee was now a matter of public knowledge. Earlier, the president had taken the unusual decision to cross over Harambee Avenue to have a working lunch with his deputy at the latter’s office.

Pundits had erroneously predicted the beginning of the thawing of the ice-cold relationship between the two. There was thus general disappointment when hawks within both camps resumed in earnest their brickbats in the subsequent weekend.

As the DP was being received at Karura church, the anti-Ruto movement had their moment at a church in Murang’a. The team had no kind words for what they sarcastically refer to as the Tanga Tanga team.

With revelations of more impending high profile arrests and Camp Ruto solidifying their resolve to go alone, the UhuRuto alliance is headed to the rocks. It is deteriorating so fast that it is now more a matter of when not if the tension within the presidential duopoly will reach boiling point and implode. The divorce will likely bear the adjectives famously attributed to Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The next quarter of the year will the hair-raising period.