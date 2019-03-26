India Vs Pakistan: Lessons for Kenya on evolution of warfare

On February 14, 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force troops were killed in an attack on their convoy travelling through Pulwama in the restive Kashmir.

The attack was claimed by a Pakistani terrorist group, Jaish e Mohammed. India responded with airstrikes on the JeM bases in Pakistan.

After the Indian Air Force strike on the terror bases in Balakot, Pakistan responded with its own airstrikes on Indian military positions.

The resulting airstrikes and counter airstrikes led to the downing of an Indian Air Force MiG 21 Bis. For the first time since the cold war, the world was staring at a potential nuclear war.

Social media users fanned the flames of war. Videos emerged of Pakistani fighter pilots celebrating their downing of the Indian Air Force jet while hashtags calling for broader strikes from both sides trended.

The war on social media was fiercer than the actual war on the ground. Interestingly, even ranking government officers were on Twitter calling for war!

While we focused on efforts to prevent the two nuclear powers from going into open hostilities, we missed the real shocker; the era of hybrid warfare is officially with us.

Hybrid warfare is a term used to describe the use of non-state forces to achieve national objectives of the client state. While the use of such forces (terror groups, mercenaries) dates back to ancient times, its modern version was used devastatingly in Sevastopol during the Crimean Crisis.