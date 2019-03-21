Media plays critical role in reporting energy stories

Kenya Pipeline Company in league with all the state corporations under the Ministry of Energy and the State Department of Petroleum launched the fourth edition of the Energy Journalism Excellence Awards as a way of promoting quality energy journalism.

This is the view of having the sector’s story properly told. Mooted in 2014 by the then Ministry of Energy, this media engagement drive has reached out to over 1,000 journalists countrywide to educate them on the impact of the sector’s projects on the national economy. Since inception, the initiative has had a big impact equipping journalists from across the country with the requisite skills and knowledge to cover the sector from an informed perspective. KPC is spearheading this fourth edition on behalf of the sector after KenGen and Kenya Power organised the first three editions.

But why the focus on the media? The Ministry of Energy and the State Department of Petroleum are cognisant of the fact that the media has vital roles to play regarding education, social, and economic progress. According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights United Nations ( 1948 ), the public should have access to information because people want institutions that are free and fair, transparent in their processes, competent, responsive and accountable.

Article 35 of the Constitution also provides for access to information as a fundamental right and there is no better platform to practice this principle than in the media as the government strives to have affordable, quality, renewable and safe energy for all Kenyans.

Access to competitive-priced, reliable, quality, safe and sustainable energy is essential for the achievement of Vision 2030. This explains why energy security remains a matter of national priority as the government aims at providing clean, sustainable, affordable, reliable, and secure energy services for national development while protecting the environment. Indeed, the Second Medium Plan 2013-77 identified energy as one of the enablers for the transformation of Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all its citizens in a clean and secure environment.