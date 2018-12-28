SAM OMWENGA: Raila gets an A, Uhuru B+ and Ruto on way out

When faced with a situation where it’s difficult or even impossible to predict the outcome, given all the information and tools available, one is often resigned to saying, “time will tell.”

Nobody knew at the beginning of this year where we would be as a country when the last one ended with yet another stolen election and a repeat poll that was boycotted by the opposition and its leader Raila Odinga — a decision that was both shocking and opposed by many, including this writer.

When Raila was sworn as the ‘People’s President’ on January 30, we braced for the worst. Thank God he and President Uhuru Kenyatta saw it wise to shake hands and put us on the track we’re on in the quest to finding a lasting solution to this general election craving for stealing presidential votes and more.

The handshake does not mean the two men see eye to eye on everything or that their political interests are fused together as one. Rather, it has created an atmosphere under which we can pursue the primary objectives outlined in the Building Bridges initiative.

The objectives include uniting the country and paving the way for much-needed government restructuring via a referendum to principally address the aforementioned craving for stealing elections every five years.

So, given these developments, how have the two men at the top of Kenyan politics done this year, and less so Ruto?

For Uhuru, serving his second and final term, there’s no doubt the President expected 2018 to be the year he would have started to build the foundation for his legacy, something he couldn’t do in his first term because he was preoccupied with the ICC. When he go that monkey off his back, the 2017 election had to be contended with, leaving him no time to do anything to establish his legacy.

In the handshake deal, Raila demanded and Uhuru agreed to put seriously fighting corruption at the top of his agenda for the second term. This is work in progress and, make no mistake about it, a lot of people who have taken the vice to another level are worried sick, not knowing when the hammer will come down on them — and it will.

By this measure alone, namely, what Uhuru is doing and intends to do in not only demanding that corruption architects be held to account but, more importantly, by his declaration that those deeply immersed in the vice cannot look to him or their tribes to con their way out of being held to account, Uhuru gets a B+.

The President is well on his way to carving out for himself a nice legacy that would have the duel effect of significantly erasing his other legacy, which would otherwise loom large were he not to tackle this vice effectively.

On the political front, it’s apparent that Uhuru is saying — and as part of this legacy — he is his own man and is not beholden to those who hitherto have been claiming and taking credit for having put him in office. To be sure they did, but the man is now flexing his muscles and there’s nothing even they can do about that.

While Uhuru is busy building his legacy, Raila is cementing his by once again proving why he has earned all these nicknames, which combined give him an A: Agwambo, Jakom, Tinga and now Baba.

For those who continuously keep writing him off only to realise how wrong they are, there’s no doubt their fears would come to pass.

The man will once again reinvigorate and reshape the political landscape in a manner only he can do among the current political crop, especially with the collaboration with Uhuru.

That being the case, it’s not even worth exploring what Ruto accomplished this year or what grade to give him — other than to say kudos for his postgraduate degree, which he may soon find useful as he is pushed off the political stage.

Samuel Omwenga is a legal analyst and political commentator in the United States