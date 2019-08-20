Kudos for son, Mr Seed tells Bahati

Mr Seed has congratulated his former boss Bahati and wife Diana Marua on their new bundle of joy, Majesty Bahati.

Bahati’s wife gave birth to their second-born child last week on Wednesday.

Speaking to Word Is on Sunday, Seed said, "Congratulations to Bahati. I love that guy so much. I even texted him today to congratulate him but he didn’t respond. Congratulations to Diana as well."

Mr Seed left Bahati’s EMB Record label early this year, citing mistreatment and disrespect. "After two successful years being signed under EMB records, I have finally decided o go independent and be my own artiste," Seed said.

The two have been accusing each other of creating controversy for clout. The 'Dunda' hitmaker further said he doesn’t regret anything in his life."I’m very grateful to God. My family is growing."