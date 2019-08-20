'LOVE THAT GUY'

Kudos for son, Mr Seed tells Bahati

In Summary

• Bahati’s wife gave birth to their second-born child, last week on Wednesday.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
20 August 2019 - 00:00
Bahati and Mr Seed
Bahati and Mr Seed
Image: Courtesy

Mr Seed has congratulated his former boss Bahati and wife Diana Marua on their new bundle of joy, Majesty Bahati.

Bahati’s wife gave birth to their second-born child last week on Wednesday.

Speaking to Word Is on Sunday, Seed said, "Congratulations to Bahati. I love that guy so much. I even texted him today to congratulate him but he didn’t respond. Congratulations to Diana as well."

 

Mr Seed left Bahati’s EMB Record label early this year, citing mistreatment and disrespect. "After two successful years being signed under EMB records, I have finally decided o go independent and be my own artiste," Seed said.

The two have been accusing each other of creating controversy for clout. The 'Dunda' hitmaker further said he doesn’t regret anything in his life."I’m very grateful to God. My family is growing."

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
20 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Love with Ben did not work, Wa Iria's daughter says
    3mo ago Word Is

  2. ‘Pekejeng’ makes pastor want to kill himself
    2d ago Lifestyle

  3. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    5d ago Word Is

  4. Star journalist Vidija weds Nelly
    18h ago Society

  5. I’m not the bad guy in relationships — Prezzo
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos