Kaka hails Kansoul collabo ‘Kula Vako’

King Kaka and Kansoul have a new collabo titled 'Kula Vako'. Directed by Ricky Bekko and filmed in Nairobi, the visuals feature a carefree King Kaka and Kansoul’s Mejja, Kid Kora and Madtraxx as vibrant as ever, enjoying themselves.

Since its release last week, the song has been trending on YouTube. “Kansoul and I have been friends for years and we even did the Ligi Soo track together," Kaka said after its release.

"After all this time in the game, we felt it was about time we came together to create some more magic."

'Kula Vako' is slang for ‘take it easy’, so the song urges fans to learn to have less pressure on themselves in life.

The song was produced by Jack Jack on the Beat for Kaka Empire studio, and it is King Kaka’s seventh release this year.