Close

SEVENTH RELEASE THIS YEAR

Kaka hails Kansoul collabo ‘Kula Vako’

Rapper is long-term friends with the group

In Summary

• Since its release last week, the song has been trending on YouTube

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
11 July 2019 - 05:00
Kansoul members kid Kora, Mejja with King Kaka
Kansoul members kid Kora, Mejja with King Kaka
Image: Courtesy

King Kaka and Kansoul have a new collabo titled 'Kula Vako'. Directed by Ricky Bekko and filmed in Nairobi, the visuals feature a carefree King Kaka and Kansoul’s Mejja, Kid Kora and Madtraxx as vibrant as ever, enjoying themselves.

 

Since its release last week, the song has been trending on YouTube. “Kansoul and I have been friends for years and we even did the Ligi Soo track together," Kaka said after its release.

"After all this time in the game, we felt it was about time we came together to create some more magic."

'Kula Vako' is slang for ‘take it easy’, so the song urges fans to learn to have less pressure on themselves in life. 

The song was produced by Jack Jack on the Beat for Kaka Empire studio, and it is King Kaka’s seventh release this year.

I no longer trust women, says Mejja

I have gone on dates but I am no longer patient. Immediately I notice red flags, I just quit
Sasa
1 month ago

King Kaka Teams up with The Kansoul for Kula Vako, which basically translates to 'take it easy' Produced by Jack Jack On The Beat Directed by Ricky Bekko, Big Dreams. Kaka Empire Management. Kaka Empire Studios. Copyright 2019. Twitter: @RabbitTheKing Instagram: @TheKingKaka Facebook: King Kaka #KulaVako #KingKaka #Kansoul

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
11 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru's grandchild spotted at Lewa
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Uhuru Kenyatta welcomes grandchild, takes many selfies
    1yr ago Word Is

  3. Lilian Muli cuts off her hair
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    3mo ago Word Is

  5. Bob was a gentle giant, says Juliani
    1w ago Word Is

Latest Videos