I’m inspired by Bob’s life, says Nameless at memorial

Bob Collymore’s memorial service was held at the All Saints Cathedral Church yesterday. Family, friends and colleagues attended to pay their last respects.

Top business leaders and politicians were also among attendees. Artistes were also not left behind. Among those who attended the requiem mass were Juliani, Nameless and his wife Wahu.

Nameless wrote; "TBT.. Hanging out with Bob in 2017 at an artiste forum in Mombasa. Today as I sit here in your Tribute service at All Saints, I can't help but get inspired by the kind of life you lived. You impacted so many lives including mine with your wholesome personality. We celebrate you! You lived a full life. Rest well big bro."

Wahu posted a throwback photo of her with the legend, captioned, "#tbt December 2013."

Juliani, who was a close friend with the late Safaricom CEO, sent out his emotional tribute, saying that when he cries, he remembers that is the last thing Bob would want.

"You had the last laugh. Asante sana for opening your arms, your house, sharing your life, your presence and thoughts with me. I know you loved each one of us intentionally: your wife Wambo and kids, your colleagues, your lowest level employees, your country Kenya. Yes, your impact might be felt in doing business with a purpose but I see how big you were by your ability to fit in kids hearts," he wrote.

Bob Collymore died on Monday after battling cancer for a long time.